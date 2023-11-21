Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Jezebel Is Set to Rise From the Dead

    By

    Nov 21, 2023
    Jezebel Is Set to Rise From the Dead

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Jezebel readers can come out of mourning: The iconic feminist website is already set to be revived under new ownership, Confider has learned.

    Four potential buyers came out of the woodwork following the shock news earlier this month that the site was shuttering. And from that pool, two bidders have submitted seven-figure offers to bring the iconic site back to life, according to two people familiar with the matter.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

