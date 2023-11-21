Jezebel Is Set to Rise From the Dead

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Jezebel readers can come out of mourning: The iconic feminist website is already set to be revived under new ownership, Confider has learned.

Four potential buyers came out of the woodwork following the shock news earlier this month that the site was shuttering. And from that pool, two bidders have submitted seven-figure offers to bring the iconic site back to life, according to two people familiar with the matter.

