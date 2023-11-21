Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    A$AP Rocky Must Stand Trial on Allegations He Fired Gun at Ex-Friend

    A$AP Rocky Must Stand Trial on Allegations He Fired Gun at Ex-Friend

    A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that A$AP Rocky must stand trial on accusations he shot at a former friend in 2021—a ruling that came on the heels of prosecutors playing security footage in court that allegedly showed the rapper carrying a handgun just before the shooting.

    The decision, made by Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar, came after a day and a half of testimony in a pair of preliminary hearings. Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to the two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm he faces.

    Villar said the videos played by prosecutors, which appeared to show Rocky holding a pistol from multiple angles, helped her reached a decision to push forward with a criminal trial.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

