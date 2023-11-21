Friendly rockers! Coldplay drummer Will Champion chats to fans in Perth as band offers free concert tickets to fans who missed show due to flight cancellations

<!–

Coldplay recently performed two special shows to a packed audience in Perth, Western Australia.

And on Monday their drummer Will Champion, 45, appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted with fans outside his hotel.

The British-born musician pulled off a smart-casual look in a navy blue T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

He completed his understated look with a Revolution baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

At one point you saw him talking to female fans and he had a big smile as he shook someone’s hand and talked to another.

The hitmaker seemed excited to spend a relaxing day in Perth before flying to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to perform on Wednesday.

Earlier this week it was reported that fans unable to attend Coldplay’s Perth gigs in Western Australia due to flight cancellations will be given free seats on the band’s upcoming Aussie tour.

‘If you booked to travel on VA721 on Wednesday evening or VA474 on Thursday evening and had a ticket(s) for the Perth show, the band would like to offer you a free ticket(s) for the 2024 Australian dates.

“Anyone affected should email info@livenation.com.au by 5pm AEDT on November 28 for information on how to claim their ticket(s).”

Coldplay return to Australia next year for their Music of the Spheres world tour.

They play Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 30 and 31 and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on November 6 and 7 before heading to Auckland.

Coldplay performed two very special shows in Perth at Optus Stadium on November 18 and 19.

Both concerts sold out – with 120,000 tickets sold and the band expecting a return of approximately £12 million (AUD$22 million).

The much-loved group last performed in Australia in 2016, and these concerts were their first in the WA capital since February 2009.