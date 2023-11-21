Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Fox News Quietly Rehires Editor Responsible for Seth Rich Debacle

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Fox News has quietly re-hired the man behind its disastrous Seth Rich reporting that was debunked and cost the network a pretty penny.

    Earlier this month, Confider has learned, Fox News Digital boss Porter Berry brought back former deputy managing editor Greg Wilson to once again oversee the conservative cable giant’s website—except this time as a weekend managing editor.

