Ulrika Jonsson insists she feels sexier than ever at 56 as she reveals her secret to feeling great about herself

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ulrika Jonsson says she feels sexier than ever at 56 after learning exactly how to feel good about herself.

The television presenter insists growing older is ‘fantastic’, despite society suggesting otherwise.

Former Gladiators presenters claim that feeling good about oneself does not come from wearing a little black dress and makeup, but from simply learning how to put aside what is not useful to oneself in life.

She wrote inside The sun: ‘Maybe easy to say, but it really is the truth. The “sexyness” I’m talking about doesn’t come from an LBD, sexy underwear, heavy makeup, or a new trendy haircut.

‘It comes from deep within. It comes from recognizing that I now really know what I want in life – it’s not something that gets blurred by the lines of demanding offspring or an inept partner or even a desire to please other people.

Feeling good: Ulrika Jonsson says she feels sexier than ever at 56 after learning exactly how to feel good about herself (pictured in November last year)

Clever: the TV presenter insists that growing older is ‘fantastic’, despite society suggesting otherwise

‘No, it comes from realizing that I don’t have time for BS in my life anymore.

“If it comes near me, I’ll turn it down, because honestly, this time it’s about me.”

She added, “That journey is one of self-confidence and assertiveness, which in turn turns into allure and magnetism.”

She recently revealed that her sex life is “spicier” than ever now that she’s in her 50s.

And Ulrika Jonsson made a very X-rated confession as she joked about her dinner preferences.

The presenter shared a photo of her plate with her Instagram followers and revealed she was ready to feast Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes, peas and a generous amount of gravy.

Still, the Swedish stunner couldn’t resist making a very cheeky joke in her caption, writing: ‘Obligator balls last night at the Swedish place.

‘(Never) as tasty as the meaty balls I normally like in my mouth.’

Racy: She recently revealed that her sex life is “spicier” than ever now that she’s in her 50s. And Ulrika Jonsson made an X-rated confession as she joked about her dinner

Ulrika previously confessed that she feels ‘sexier’ than ever as she prepares for ‘her sixth decade’ of her life. She noted that turning 50 made her feel “much more confident about who she is and what she wanted.”

The former Gladiators presenter said she has “learned to accept” and “embrace” growing older because she no longer cares what people think of her.

Ulrika went on to say that “50 is the new 20” and that with age she has become “fearless and unafraid.”

She wrote in her column for The sun: ‘Dating is much more exciting than anything I experienced in my twenties or thirties, and at the risk of boring you, as if you didn’t know it already, the sex life is considerably more spicy.

“Some of us may not have spoken or spoken out for decades. Well, roll on at fifty, because that all disappears. Suddenly you really don’t care anymore. I think because growing older is inevitable, you learn to accept it and I’ve definitely embraced the way I look.”

She added: “Our prospects are changing and our experience is worth its weight in gold. We are feisty and cool. We are fearless and not afraid to show it.

“I’m telling you now: 50 is the new 20. Besides, you can’t pay me to be 20 again.”

In October last year, the TV personality insisted she was not ‘ageist’ but admitted she was ‘dating younger’.

Oh balls: the presenter shared a photo of her plate with her Instagram followers while joking about the meatballs she likes to taste

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ‘I’ve been dating on and off for the past year and a half… When it comes to younger men, it’s not so much about preference for sex with them, but I’m with younger men dating.

‘I am absolutely not age-related. I’m an equal opportunity dater, so be sure to apply! I’m 55 now, but I feel rejuvenated and energetic!’

Speaking about her libido, she said: ‘I honestly still feel as naughty, stupid and ridiculous as I used to. I’m on HRT (hormone replacement therapy) for menopause, but it doesn’t affect my sex life at all.

‘I’m still really looking forward to it. I would love to have someone in my life, but maybe not in a conventional way.”