BREAKING: Large Plane Seen in Waters off Hawaii

KANEOHE, Hawaii – On Monday afternoon, a reported military aircraft experienced an incident during takeoff, leading to the plane crashing in the waters of Kaneohe Bay. The mishap took place around 2 p.m. local time.

According to HawaiiNewsNow, the aircraft had nine occupants, all of whom successfully reached the shore. Injuries were reported to be minor. The aircraft involved in the incident seems to be a Boeing P8 Poseidon.

This is a breaking news update.

