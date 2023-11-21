Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    BREAKING: Large Plane Seen in Waters off Hawaii

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , ,
    BREAKING: Large Plane Seen in Waters off Hawaii

    KANEOHE, Hawaii – On Monday afternoon, a reported military aircraft experienced an incident during takeoff, leading to the plane crashing in the waters of Kaneohe Bay. The mishap took place around 2 p.m. local time.

    According to HawaiiNewsNow, the aircraft had nine occupants, all of whom successfully reached the shore. Injuries were reported to be minor. The aircraft involved in the incident seems to be a Boeing P8 Poseidon.

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post BREAKING: Large Plane Seen in Waters off Hawaii appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sharon Stone clears the air about Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe and who paid for what on The Quick and the Dead

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Moment disgraced influencer Andrew Tate defends ‘mum-shaming’ Amanda Holden for her racy bikini shower pic and insists he’s a ‘feminist’ in explosive interview with Piers Morgan

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    The USDA’s new plant zone map could change how you garden, including when and what you grow

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sharon Stone clears the air about Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe and who paid for what on The Quick and the Dead

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Moment disgraced influencer Andrew Tate defends ‘mum-shaming’ Amanda Holden for her racy bikini shower pic and insists he’s a ‘feminist’ in explosive interview with Piers Morgan

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    The USDA’s new plant zone map could change how you garden, including when and what you grow

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Trump should be allowed to pressure witnesses in his election interference case depending on ‘the context,’ his lawyer tells judges

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy