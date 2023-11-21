Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    X Launches ‘Thermonuclear Lawsuit’ Against Media Matters Over Nazi Report

    Dado Ruvic/Reuters

    The social media site X on Monday filed a defamation suit in Texas federal court against media watchdog group Media Matters in the wake of a Nov. 16 report showing that Elon Musk’s site has placed ads for major brands next to pro-Nazi content.

    Musk had promised a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against the liberal group, whose president, Angelo Carusone, subsequently told The Daily Beast that if the matter heads to court, “we will win.”

    Since the report, and after Musk himself supported an anti-semitic post—allegations which he denies—several companies have suspended advertisements on the platform, according to Media Matters. Among those that no longer pay X for ads are IBM, Apple, Disney, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal and Comcast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

