    Microsoft CEO Does Little to Clear Up OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Future

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gave his first televised statements Monday after a bizarre weekend that involved the ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, but his comments did little to clear up the confusion.

    Despite Microsoft announcing in a statement on Sunday that Altman and fellow AI guru Greg Brockman were “joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” those moves now appear to be in question.

    Nadella told CNBC’s Jon Fortt on Monday evening that he’s “committed to OpenAI and Sam, irrespective of what configuration,” but would not go into details.

