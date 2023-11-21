Beavercreek, OHIO – Authorities were summoned to a shooting incident at the Beavercreek Walmart Monday night. Beavercreek Police said they were responding to an ‘active shooter report’ at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

It was unclear if the shooter had been detained. Although, scanner reports indicated the suspect was ‘down.’

According to Dayton Daily News, a minimum of three individuals were shot and the scene was crowded with numerous police cruisers and medical personnel. What led up to the gunfire is unknown. One witness said the gunman was armed with a rifle.

https://t.co/XnxG0EaqpZ pic.twitter.com/g442Du4J60

— @police_frequency (@FrequencyPolice) November 21, 2023

Residents were urged to avoid the area.

The post Police Respond To ‘Active Shooter’ With Multiple Victims at Ohio Walmart appeared first on Breaking911.