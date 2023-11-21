2023 International Emmy Awards Winners Revealed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The best in global television were honored Monday evening in New York at the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The 56 nominees for this year’s awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, came from 20 countries across six continents.

In a sign of how important streaming companies have become to the international TV industry, Amazon and Netflix dominated this year’s best drama category. Two nominees came from Netflix: South Korean legal drama Extraordinary lawyer Woostarring Park Eun-bin as an autistic aspiring female lawyer with a genius IQ, and German period drama The Empress, the legendary love story between Austro-Hungarian Emperor Franz Joseph and Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, also known as ‘Sissi’. Two nominees came from Amazon: the Argentine historical thriller Yosi, the sorry spy from director Daniel Burman, about the real-life intelligence scandal that led to two of the worst terrorist attacks in Latin America, and British thriller The Devil’s Hour starring Peter Capaldi.

Netflix also scored two best comedy nominees for its Northern Irish hit Derry girls And Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up special from one of India’s best comedians. Traditional TV, meanwhile, earned some spots, with nods to season two of the French reality show broadcast Le Flambeau and Argentinian series The boss from Star+ also nominated.

The tightest race this year was undoubtedly in the best actress category, with Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen nominated for playing the real-life From Africa author in Danish biopic Becoming Karen Blixen; Billie Piper ready I hate Suzie too, the second season of her British cult series HBO Max; Indian actress Shefali Shah nominated for Netflix season two Crime in Delhi (the Best Drama winner of the 2020 International Emmys); and Karla Souza for Amazon’s Mexican sports drama To dive.

The biggest name in the best actor category was Black Panther And The Hobbit star Martin Freeman, nominated for his role in BBC drama The commenter as a crisis-stricken and morally compromised cop working the night shift as a first responder on the mean streets of Liverpool. Argentinian actor Gustavo Bassani was nominated in the same category for his performance in Yosi, the sorry spy; Swedish actor Jonas Karlsson was in for C4’s Swedish survival thriller Driving in darkness; and Jim Sarbh was nominated for the lead role in the Indian aerospace drama Rocket boys.

Succession creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong received the 2023 Founders Award in honor of his life’s work. Ektaa R. Kapoor, co-founder of Indian TV production giant Balaji Telefilms, was honored with the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award, which highlights excellence among C-suite executives.

The International Academy screened this year’s nominees at the annual International Emmy World Television Festival in New York from November 17 to 19. The winners of the 2023 International Emmy Awards were announced Monday evening at a gala event at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Read on for a full list of winners.

Arts programming

Art is our voiceNHK (Japan)

Buffy Sainte-Marie, Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures (Canada) (WINNER)

Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que ContarPrime Video / Filmadora (Mexico)

Music under the Swastika‚ The maestro and the cellist of Auschwitz3B-Production GmbH / Deutsche Welle (Germany)

Best Performance by an Actor

Gustavo Bassani in Iosi, El Espía ArrepentidoOficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon (Argentina)

Martin Vrijman in The commenterDancing Ledge Productions (United Kingdom) (WINNER)

Jonas Karlsson op Nattryttarna (Driving in darkness), Jarowskij (Sweden)

Jim Sarbh in Rocket boys, Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd.) / Emmay Entertainment / Roy Kapur Films (India)

Best Performance by an Actress

Connie Nielsen in Drømmeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til, Zentropa Episodes ApS / Viaplay / Belga / Stage 5 (Denmark)

Enter Billie Piper I hate Suzie tooBad Wolf (United Kingdom)

Shefali Shah in Crime in Delhi – Season 2, SK Global Entertainment / Golden Karavan / Film Karavan (India)

Karla Souza in La Caida (dive)Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon (Mexico) (WINNER)

Drama series

Extraordinary lawyer WooAstory / KT Studio Genie (South Korea)

Iosi, El Espía ArrepentidoOficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon (Argentina)

The Devil’s HourHartswood Films / Amazon (United Kingdom)

The EmpressSommerhaus Serien (Germany) (WINNER)

Comedy series

Derry Girls – Season 3Hattrick Productions (United Kingdom) (WINNER)

El Encargado (the boss)Star+ Original Productions / Pegsa (Argentina)

Le Flambeau – Season 2 (La Flamme)Entre 2 & 4 / Making Prod (France)

Vir Das: LandingWeird comedy / Rotten Science (India) (WINNER)

Documentary

Dossiê Chapecó – O Jogo Por Trás Da TragédiaWarner Bros. Discovery / Pacha Films (Brazil)

Mariupol: the story of the peopleTop Hat Productions / Hayloft Productions / BBC (United Kingdom (WINNER)

Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis (Nazi Hunter – Journey into Darkness)Spiegel TV GmbH (Germany)

Witness – Serigne versus the EUZungu / Al Jazeera English (Qatar)

Non-scripted entertainment

A Ponte – The Bridge Brazil, Warner Bros. Discovery / Endemol Shine Brasil (Brazil) (WINNER)

Hôtel du Temps: Dalida (The Time Hotel: Dalida)Mediawan / Ardimages (France)

Love by AITokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. / Smart Dog Media (Japan)

The Great British Bake Off – Season 13Love Productions (United Kingdom)

Short series

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires (A Very Ordinary World)Magneto Prod / Canal+ (France) (WINNER)

LynchingRecord TV (Brazil)

Human versus beeRedRum Films (United Kingdom)

The Mandela ProjectParamount (South Africa)

Sports documentary

30 Dias Para GanarNorth Films / N+Docs / ViX+ (Mexico)

Alexia. Labor Omnia VincitYou First Originals (Spain)

Harley & KatjaStranger Than Fiction Films (Australia) (WINNER)

Two sidesT+W / Whisper Cymru (South Africa)

Telenovela

Cara and CoragemTV Globo (Brazil)

PantanalTV Globo (Brazil)

Para Semper (forever)Multiple entertainment (Portugal)

Yargi (Family Secrets)Ay Yapim (Turkey) (WINNER)

TV movie/miniseries

Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul (Reborn Empire), Raemongraein / SLL / ChaebolSPC / VIU (South Korea)

Infiniti, Empreinte Digitale / Federation Entertainment Belgique (France)

La Caida (dive)Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon (Mexico) (WINNER)

Life and death in the warehouseBBC Studios (United Kingdom)

Children: animation

Menino Maluquinho (the crazy boy)Chatrone (Brazil)

Moomin Valley – Season 3Gutsy Animations (Finland)

Rilakkuma’s theme park adventureWarf Studios / Field Management Expand (Japan)

The Smeds and the SmoosMagic Light Pictures (United Kingdom) (WINNER)

Children: factual

Built to surviveButter Media / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Australian Children’s Television Foundation (Australia) (WINNER)

Quintal TV – Season 2 (Yard TV)Canal Futura – Fundação Roberto Marinho (Brazil)

Takalani Sesame – Season 13Sesame workshop / Pulp films (South Africa)

Triff… Anne Frank (Meet… Anne Frank)Crossmedia / IFAGE (Germany)

Kids: Live Action

Gudetama: a fantastic adventure, OLM, Inc. (Japan)

Heartbreak highFremantle/Newbe (Australia) (WINNER)

Kol Od Balevav (Memory Forest)TTV Production / Kan Educational / Genesis Philanthropy Group / Gesher Multicultural Film Fund / The AVI CHAI Foundation / Maimonides Fund (Israel)

Tierra IncognitaDisney+ Original Productions / Non Stop (Argentina)