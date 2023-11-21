🔴 Live: White House says Israel, Hamas hostage deal is close

The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza, even as the Israeli military’s deadly assault on Gaza City continued and rockets were being fired into Israel. US President Joe Biden said on Monday he believed an accord was near. “We’re closer now than we’ve been before,” White House spokesman John Kirby said of a hostage agreement. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

