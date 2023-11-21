Trump’s Doctor Insists His Health Is ‘Excellent’ After Verbal Slips

Go Nakarmura/Reuters

Donald Trump’s doctor released a fawning letter Monday that claimed the former president’s health is “excellent” and that he’s recently lost a few pounds thanks to “an improved diet and continued daily physical activity.”

Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who described himself as being Trump’s personal physician since 2021, added that Trump, 77, was “exceptional” in his cognitive exams. Details, however, were vague.

The unexpected letter release, which Trump posted to Truth Social, comes on the heels of a slew of verbal slips by Trump, which included him appearing to confuse Biden with Barack Obama on multiple occasions this fall and him mixing up the names of foreign leaders. He also confused which city and state he was in during a campaign speech last month, having the correct location whispered into his ear.

