See a plane that landed in the water after it overshot the runway in Hawaii

A US Navy plane landed in a bay in Hawaii after missing the runway. All of the passengers survived and no injuries were reported. It was cloudy and raining in the area prior to the landing.

A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii on Monday, and when the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people aboard made it safely to shore with no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

A photo taken by a witness showed the plane floating just offshore, a scene reminiscent of the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” when a commercial aircraft piloted by Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger made an emergency landing on the New York River. All 155 people aboard survived.

The P-8A and the Airbus A320 that Sullenberger piloted are roughly the same size.

Diane Dircks, 61, and her family had just returned to the dock after the rainy weather cut their pontoon boat trip short when her daughter noticed the plane in the water.

“We went running over to the end of the dock, and I took some pictures,” she said.

They then heard sirens coming from everywhere.

Dircks, who is visiting from Illinois, said her daughter keeps a pair of binoculars on her for birdwatching, so she was able to see the plane and the rescue boats arriving.

“It was unbelievable,” she said.

It was cloudy and rainy during the afternoon around the time of the crash. Visibility was about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers), said Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The plane belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron Four stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. Patrol squadrons were once based at Kaneohe Bay, but now they deploy to Hawaii on a rotational basis.

Water landings — also called ditching — are not common in commercial aircraft, experts previously told Business Insider, and their landing can be difficult to execute due to a multitude of factors, like wave action and flooding.

In the past, many of these overshot landings have happened on land. In October 2022, a Korean Air plane overshot the runway after attempting to land twice and heavily damaged its exterior. In 2020, an Iranian plane missed the landing strip and skidded onto a busy highway. No one died in either accident.

Landings are statistically the most dangerous part of a plane trip and make up 49% of fatal plane accidents. This is because when planes are flying, they have the ability to course correct, Business Insider previously reported. With landings the time it takes for a pilot to reach the ground and crash is very limited. Additionally, it’s harder to make planes stop than it is to get them flying, experts told Business Insider.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu. The base houses about 9,300 military personnel and 5,100 family members and is one of several key military installations on Oahu.

The base sits on Kaneohe Bay, which is also home to coral reefs, a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks, and a University of Hawaii marine biology research institute.

Read the original article on Business Insider