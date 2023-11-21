Kingsford crash: Boy, 12, is hit by a car and ‘pinned between it and a tree’

<!–

A young boy spent 40 minutes trapped between a car and a tree in Sydney’s east after a horrific car crash.

A car allegedly drove down the footpath and hit the boy, aged 12, at the intersection of Gardeners Road and Bunnerong Road in Kingsford about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

The boy was freed by emergency police 40 minutes later and rushed to Sydney Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

The 17-year-old driver was uninjured and was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital to undergo mandatory tests.

“Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have secured a crime scene which will be investigated by specialist police,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Significant traffic delays are experienced and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Maroubra Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

More soon.