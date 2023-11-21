Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert Mock Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’ Denial

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert Mock Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’ Denial

    ABC

    Donald Trump just won’t let those rumors of golden showers die. It’s been nearly seven years since reports first surfaced about the existence of an alleged video featuring Trump frolicking with a quartet of Russian prostitutes in a hotel room in Moscow, and he’s still talking about it.

    On Saturday, Trump attended a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where the infamous golden shower was among his repertoire. “You think that was good to go up and tell my wife, ‘It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true,’” Trump said.

    “Actually, that one she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germophobe,’” he continued. “I thought that would be a big problem. I was gonna have a rough night. But that one she was very good on. ‘You’re ok on that one.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Political veteran Joseph Boakai declared winner of Liberia presidential election

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Prince Harry takes to the ice: Duke recreates Queen’s ceremonial first puck drop at Canucks vs Sharks clash in Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games – as he makes surprise appearance with Meghan

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Chelsea want to sign Ivan Toney in January and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exit

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Political veteran Joseph Boakai declared winner of Liberia presidential election

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Prince Harry takes to the ice: Duke recreates Queen’s ceremonial first puck drop at Canucks vs Sharks clash in Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games – as he makes surprise appearance with Meghan

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Chelsea want to sign Ivan Toney in January and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exit

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Satya Nadella says it doesn’t matter where Sam Altman ends up because he’ll still be working with Microsoft anyway

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy