Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert Mock Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’ Denial

Donald Trump just won’t let those rumors of golden showers die. It’s been nearly seven years since reports first surfaced about the existence of an alleged video featuring Trump frolicking with a quartet of Russian prostitutes in a hotel room in Moscow, and he’s still talking about it.

On Saturday, Trump attended a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where the infamous golden shower was among his repertoire. “You think that was good to go up and tell my wife, ‘It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true,’” Trump said.

“Actually, that one she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germophobe,’” he continued. “I thought that would be a big problem. I was gonna have a rough night. But that one she was very good on. ‘You’re ok on that one.’”

