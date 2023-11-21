Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Man Dead After Walking Into Ohio Walmart and Shooting Four People

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , ,
    Man Dead After Walking Into Ohio Walmart and Shooting Four People

    Neal McNeil

    A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after walking into an Ohio Walmart and shooting four people, police confirmed Monday night.

    Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar revealed in a press conference that the man walked into the Beavercreek store at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday night, and began shooting.

    Four people were injured, Molnar confirmed, adding the condition of the victims were currently unknown but that they had all been transported to local hospitals.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

