Man Dead After Walking Into Ohio Walmart and Shooting Four People

A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after walking into an Ohio Walmart and shooting four people, police confirmed Monday night.
Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar revealed in a press conference that the man walked into the Beavercreek store at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday night, and began shooting.
Four people were injured, Molnar confirmed, adding the condition of the victims were currently unknown but that they had all been transported to local hospitals.