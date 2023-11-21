TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Chelsea want to sign Ivan Toney in January and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exit

Chelsea could test Brentford’s decision to keep Ivan Toney in January

The final international break of the year is in the books and Christmas is just over a month away, meaning we’re fast approaching the January transfer window.

With Premier League and European clubs looking to strengthen their squads or tackle injury issues, it promises to be a busy winter period.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both linked with a big move for Ivan Toney worth £100m, while Manchester United are looking to offload Jadon Sancho, who has been frozen out since a highly publicized row with Erik ten Hag in August.

Meanwhile, on the continent, Napoli are back in the spotlight, with rumors swirling against their star man Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and that Barcelona could make a bid for former Leeds winger Raphinha.

Below, Mail Sport reads all the latest news and gossip from Tuesday.

Chelsea are reportedly considering splashing out the cash on Ivan Toney in January

Chelsea are reportedly considering spending the money on Ivan Toney, who will return to action in January after an eight-month gambling ban. The Brentford striker, who is valued at £100m, is also on Arsenal’s radar (Football.London).

Jadon Sancho’s proposed move to Juventus could move a step closer if Jean-Claude Blanc were to replace Richard Arnold at Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes charge of football. Blanc currently oversees INEOS’ sports portfolio, but maintains a strong relationship with Juventus, where he was chairman and CEO for five years. (Tuttosport – in Italian)

Tottenham are willing to include Cristian Romero in a deal for Barcelona winger Raphinha, while Ange Postecoglou wants to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League.Sport – in Spanish)

Spurs are also monitoring Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante, who has attracted interest after establishing himself as one of the key figures in Jose Mourinho’s side. The 28-year-old Italy international could cost Tottenham around £26million. (TuttomercatoWeb – in Italian)

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could also leave the Eternal City, amid reports linking the Roma centre-back with a move to Saudi Arabia in January. (Gazetta dello Sport – in Italian)