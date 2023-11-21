TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Chelsea want to sign Ivan Toney in January and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exit

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Chelsea could test Brentford’s decision to keep Ivan Toney in January
Jadon Sancho’s proposed move to Juventus appears to be getting closer
Everton’s players must be fed up with the owners – listen up It all starts
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
The final international break of the year is in the books and Christmas is just over a month away, meaning we’re fast approaching the January transfer window.
With Premier League and European clubs looking to strengthen their squads or tackle injury issues, it promises to be a busy winter period.
Arsenal and Chelsea are both linked with a big move for Ivan Toney worth £100m, while Manchester United are looking to offload Jadon Sancho, who has been frozen out since a highly publicized row with Erik ten Hag in August.
Meanwhile, on the continent, Napoli are back in the spotlight, with rumors swirling against their star man Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and that Barcelona could make a bid for former Leeds winger Raphinha.
Below, Mail Sport reads all the latest news and gossip from Tuesday.
Chelsea are reportedly considering splashing out the cash on Ivan Toney in January
Your browser does not support iframes.
Chelsea are reportedly considering spending the money on Ivan Toney, who will return to action in January after an eight-month gambling ban. The Brentford striker, who is valued at £100m, is also on Arsenal’s radar (Football.London).
Jadon Sancho’s proposed move to Juventus could move a step closer if Jean-Claude Blanc were to replace Richard Arnold at Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes charge of football. Blanc currently oversees INEOS’ sports portfolio, but maintains a strong relationship with Juventus, where he was chairman and CEO for five years. (Tuttosport – in Italian)
Tottenham are willing to include Cristian Romero in a deal for Barcelona winger Raphinha, while Ange Postecoglou wants to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League.Sport – in Spanish)
Spurs are also monitoring Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante, who has attracted interest after establishing himself as one of the key figures in Jose Mourinho’s side. The 28-year-old Italy international could cost Tottenham around £26million. (TuttomercatoWeb – in Italian)
Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could also leave the Eternal City, amid reports linking the Roma centre-back with a move to Saudi Arabia in January. (Gazetta dello Sport – in Italian)
Benfica has no intention of selling 19-year-old star Joao Neves in January
Benfica has no intention of selling Joao Neves in January. The teenager has been eyed by Manchester United and has a release clause of £105million. (Fabrizio Romano)
But should Benfica agree to sell Neves, Bernardo Silva has revealed he will do everything he can to convince the 19-year-old Portuguese to join Manchester City instead.Subway)
Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo. The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Santos this season, but his agent has suggested he leave the club in January.Evening standard)
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and his agent are confident that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will ‘keep his word’ and offer the Georgian star an improved contract ‘very soon’. (Gazetta dello Sport – in Italian)
Meanwhile, both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Chelsea sent representatives to watch the Napoli winger in action during Georgia’s 3-1 defeat by Spain on Sunday. (90min)
Jorginho’s agent has admitted that negotiations over a new contract with Arsenal have ‘come to a standstill’, but that staying at the Emirates is the Italy international’s priority. (Mirrorvia TuttomercatoWeb)
David Alaba is happy at Real Madrid and emphasizes that he is ‘not thinking’ about a possible return to Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)
IT’S ALL GOING OFF!
It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport that promises a different take on Premier League football.
It is available on MailOnline, Mail+, YouTube, Apple music And Spotify.
Your browser does not support iframes.
TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Chelsea want to sign Ivan Toney in January and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exit