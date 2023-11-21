Prince Harry takes to the ice: Duke recreates Queen’s ceremonial first puck drop at Canucks vs Sharks clash in Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games – as he makes surprise appearance with Meghan

<!–

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to an NHL ice hockey match last night where the Duke of Sussex dropped the first puck – just as his grandmother the Queen did 20 years ago.

The California-based couple watched the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 from a VIP box at Rogers Arena, and at one point watched the action as they cuddled.

Harry’s ceremonial puck drop came 21 years after the late Queen did the same when the same teams played each other in 2002. She was on an 11-date tour of Canada in honor of her golden anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada to promote the next Invictus Games, to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.

Their visit came a week after a whistleblower told MailOnline the Games were taking place is in ‘turmoil’ after two of its most senior executives were ‘fired for no apparent reason’ with just over a year left in their jobs.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex drops the puck during a ceremonial confrontation with Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks and Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks prior to their NHL game last night

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a great time last night in their box at Rogers Arena

Meghan Markle celebrates during the NHL game in Canada – a country that is very important to her and Harry because it is the place where they started courting