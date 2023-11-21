Australian gymnast joins the likes of Simone Biles, with uneven bars move officially named after her

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Olympic gymnast Georgia Godwin has become only the fifth Australian to have an original move named in her honour.

The Godwin is now part of the world gymnastics rating system.

The 26-year-old performed the move on the uneven bars during the World Challenge Cup events in Israel and Croatia earlier this year.

As a result, the Godwin has now been officially recognized by the International Gymnastics Federation Code of Points – the regulations defining the sport’s scoring system.

Godwin, who competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, created the move and was the first person in the world to use it competitively.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to be able to say that I created a skill and was the first person in the world and in the history of gymnastics to (complete it),” she said. written on Instagram.

“I worked hard to get this ready and I’m so happy. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and ‘the Godwin’.”

The Godwin encompasses a clear hip circle, forward to handstand with 1/1 turn (360 degrees) in a handstand phase known as the Weiler kip.

She joins fellow Australians Trudy Mcintosh (vault), Jacqui Dunn (beam), Lauren Mitchell (floor and beam) and Mary-Anne Monckton (uneven bars) to have an original move ratified in the code of points.

Godwin said it was “such an honor” to stand alongside them in the history books.

“Now where should I get my symbol tattooed?” she says.

Earlier this year, American gymnastics legend Simone Biles had a fifth skill named after her in the code of points when she performed the Yurchenko double pike on vault in Belgium.

