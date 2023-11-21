Hulu Black Friday deal: Get one year for only $0.99 a month

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

This Hulu Black Friday deal is one of the best we’ve seen.

With so many streaming services on the market and many hiking up their prices, it can be tough to decide which ones are worth subscribing to. Luckily, as part of a limited-time promotion, you can get an incredible Hulu Black Friday deal that makes signing up a no-brainer.

Now through November 28, new and eligible returning Hulu members can get their first year of ad-supported service for only $0.99 monthly. That’s a full year of streaming for only $12 rather than $96! You’re not obligated to keep it for a year either, as this operates on a one-month rolling contract. Once the 12 months are up, the price reverts to the standard $7.99 a month.

This promo is even better than last year’s deal, which offered a year for $1.99 a month. This offer expires November 28 and won’t get any cheaper for Black Friday itself, so there’s no need to hold off. Of all the Black Friday streaming deals, this is the best of the bunch.

Ad-supported Hulu typically costs $7.99 a month, so this deal offers a rare chance to save a whopping 88% on one of our top picks for the best streaming services. Hulu is an especially great service for cord-cutters since it offers next-day streaming support for network shows from channels like ABC, Fox, and FX. Hulu is also home to popular original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Bear.” You can learn more about the service and its different plans in our Hulu price guide.

