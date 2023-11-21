Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Romesh Ranganathan reveals he was racially abused at his private school after his parents moved from Sri Lanka: ‘I was a bit of an outsider’

    By

    By Eleanor Dye for Mailonline

    Published: 04:05 EST, November 21, 2023 | Updated: 04:05 EST, November 21, 2023

    Romesh Ranganathan has revealed that he was racially abused at the private school he attended.

    The British-Sri Lankan comedian, 45, has become one of the BBC’s biggest stars in recent years and has been hosting the revival of The Weakest Link since 2021, replacing Anne Robinson.

    Romesh has been open about the difficulties of his youth, describing his family’s financial struggles when his father went to prison for fraud.

    He now tells of his harrowing experiences at the independent Reigate Grammar School, which he attended from 1990 to 1992.

    Romesh revealed that he was ‘racially abused’ during his time at Reigate and was seen as an ‘outsider’ by the other boys.

    Tough: Romesh Ranganathan has revealed he was racially abused at the private school he attended

    Rising star: The comedian, 45, has become one of the BBC’s biggest stars in recent years and hosted the revival of The Weakest Link

    Speaking with the Radio times podcast, he said:My parents were from Sri Lanka and were obsessed with me going to private school.

    ‘I didn’t enjoy my time there. I was a bit of an outsider. Without getting too dark, I was racially abused.

    “So I didn’t really mind leaving. I went to public school, had a great time and started teaching at that same school – where I met my wife.”

    Romesh shares three sons, 14, 12 and nine, with his wife Leesa. The family lives in Crawley.

    He previously opened up about the problems his family faced when he was younger when their home was repossessed after his accountant father was jailed for two years for fraud.

    He previously recalled how the family spent a period in bed-and-breakfast accommodation as they waited for the council to rehouse them. He said: ‘This all happened very, very quickly. It was a struggle.

    ‘My mother found out that my father was messing around. He got into financial trouble, which eventually resulted in our house being taken away.

    ‘We were going to go to a council flat but they didn’t have enough so we were in a bed and breakfast for a year and a half. And my father was in prison. It was crazy.’

    In 2022, Romesh moved into a new £3 million home just five miles from the modest terraced house where he grew up.

    A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Romesh could have moved somewhere but he decided to stay in Crawley where his roots are. It’s where his mother and brother are and it’s a city he loves.

    ‘He managed to find a space there to build his dream house, although it is a lot bigger than his family home in one of the poorer areas of Crawley. It is a beautiful story from rags to riches, which Romesh worked very hard for.’

