NNA – An Israeli enemy warplane on Tuesday raided inhabited homes in the southern Lebanese town of Kfarkila, leading to the martyrdom of citizen Laeqa Sarhan, 80 years old, and the wounding of her granddaughter, Alaa Al-Qasim (Syrian nationality), who has been transferred to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital for treatment.

