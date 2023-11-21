Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Enemy’s artillery launches intermittent strikes against southern Lebanon’s western, central sectors

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery at dawn on Tuesday bombarded intermittently southern Lebanese areas surrounding the towns of Alma Chaab, Jabal al-Labuneh and Jabal al-Allam, our reporter said, adding that bombs were also heard from the center of Birkat Risha, surrounding the localities of al-Bustan and Aita Chaab.

    Yesterday evening, the enemy increased the frequency of its attacks against southern residents, targeting civilian inhabited houses with artillery bombardments and military aircraft raids in villages in the western and central sectors.nbsp;

    The enemy also dropped flares into the skies of the region whilst its reconnaissance aircrafts flew over villages in the western and central sectors, as well as over UNIFIL centers.nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

