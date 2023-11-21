Three people are dead and one critically injured in a deadly neighbour dispute as cops launch manhunt for on-the-run killer who is ‘armed and dangerous’ after escaping the scene in a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck

Hanme K. Clark is on the run after allegedly shooting four of his neighbors

He managed to slip past several law enforcement agencies in Colorado

He and at least one of the victims had a history of marital property disputes

Police are searching for a fugitive killer after he allegedly shot four of his neighbors, killing three and wounding one, in rural Colorado.

Hanme K. Clark, 45, reportedly shot four of his neighbors around 1 p.m. Monday in an apparent property dispute in a wooded area near Rocky Ridge Road, outside Westville, Colorado, about 140 miles south of Denver.

A shelter-in-place order was issued just before 1:30 p.m. as several law enforcement agencies, including state police, were in a standoff with Clark, who somehow managed to slip through police lines and escape.

The order was not withdrawn until around 8:15 p.m.

Custer County Sheriff’s Office, one of the law enforcement agencies hunting for Clark, revealed that two men and a woman were shot before they arrived.

Hanme K. Clark (pictured) is currently on the run and being hunted by several law enforcement agencies

He allegedly shot four people in a wooded area in rural Colorado on Monday afternoon

Three people died, while a fourth victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to treat multiple gunshot wounds to her chest

(File picture) Clark allegedly escaped in a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup

A fourth victim, a woman, was airlifted to Colorado Springs and then sent to Denver in critical condition after receiving “multiple” bullets in the chest.

A police spokesman said Clark and “at least one of the victims have been involved in previous civil disputes over property lines,” but did not elaborate.

Clark is now at large, having fled the scene in a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said his car also had a camper and a Colorado license plate that read: BHLK27.

While police urged locals to call 911 if they see Clark or the car, officers said they were confident they would catch him quickly.

“We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are located, and we are working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody,” a spokesperson said at a news conference.

They added that anyone who sees Clark or the vehicle should not approach.

Chaffee County police, who are also investigating the shooting, described him as 6 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing about 200 pounds.

Police also warned that he might be accompanied by a woman, but did not describe what she looked like or how she knew Clark.