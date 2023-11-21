MAFS’ Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis reveal holiday disaster after travelling with baby son to Hong Kong: ‘Vomit everywhere’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Married At First Sight stars Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis have revealed their holiday disaster while traveling from Macau back to Hong Kong.

Michael, 32, shared photos on Instagram on Tuesday of the eventful hour-long ferry ride, detailing how choppy water caused “absolute chaos” for the family.

The pair are traveling with her parents Mary and Theo, as well as baby Lucius, nine months, who had a belly full of milk, causing him to throw up all over the cabin.

“The milk, the lying down and the rocking were the perfect formula to make the baby vomit all over,” Michael said in shock.

He said it felt like they were “bouncing on a trampoline” as the waves hit the boat, causing Martha to panic.

MAFS’ Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis have revealed their holiday disaster on the ferry from Macau to Hong Kong after nine-month-old Lucius threw up the entire cabin. In the photo: the couple with her parents, Mary and Theo

“Martha pressed the panic button. Screaming for her mother, who was conveniently in the front row,” Michael said.

Michael then described a dazzling scene for the couple and his in-laws.

‘⁣Six foreigners. Difficulty staying on your feet. Everyone takes a turn holding the baby. Covered in milk-smelling vomit.”

He concluded: ‘We were NOT popular passengers… the baby laughed after the projectile.’

“The milk, the lying down and the rocking were the perfect formula to make the baby vomit all over,” Michael said, still in shock. He shared a graphic image on Instagram

“Martha pressed the panic button. Screaming for her mother, who was conveniently in the front row,” Michael said. On the way, Michael said that Lucius was a lot calmer

Earlier in the post, Michael said that the trip from Hong Kong to Macau was actually quite easy for all of them.

“The trip there was a little rocky on the water, Martha felt sick, so she stood at the door and looked at the ocean the whole trip,” he said.

He added that the Casino mecca was a piece of cake for the couple and said Lucius slept peacefully during the trip.

Some of the couple’s fans saw the funny side of the story.

‘⁣Six foreigners. Difficulty staying on your feet. Everyone takes a turn holding the baby. Covered in milky smelling vomit. We were NOT popular passengers,” he said. In the photo: Michael

Michael shared some fisheye portrait photos of the family. In the photo: Martha’s father Theo

Michael also shared a photo of Martha’s mother, Mary. Pictured

Martha, who became seasick on the way there and panicked on the way back, was also depicted

“Awww the joy,” one fan wrote. “I AM DYING (from how funny this is),” another fan wrote under the photos.

“Oh guys, stories that will last a lifetime,” added another.

Martha and Michael welcomed their first child in February, with Martha being open about being a new mother.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, the brunette beauty got candid with her followers about the downsides of her breastfeeding journey.

The inner ferry ride between Macau and Hong Kong usually takes an hour

Michael did say that the family had a peaceful trip while walking through Macau, which is often referred to as the “Las Vegas of the East.”

One fan asked: ‘Have you stopped breastfeeding now? How long did you take? Did you find it easy?’

She replied, “I just quit a few weeks ago. Slowly I just started skipping feeds. He is using formula and has started solid food.

‘He loves food! Hopefully these G-cup breasts will start to shrink now.’

The new mom and her partner, whom she met on season six of MAFS, regularly share the realities of being new parents.

Martha and Michael revealed the reality of their brutal schemes as Instagram influencers earlier this year.

The new parents posed together as a family as they showed off their enormous workload.