Mikati after enemy strikes Al-Mayadeen press crew: There are no limits to Israeli crimes

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday expressed his strongest condemnation of the Israeli attack which targeted a press crew in southern Lebanon today and led to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen news channelrsquo;s correspondent, Farah Omar, Al-Mayadeen photographer, Rabih al-Maamari, and a number of civilians.

ldquo;This attack proves once again that there are no limits to Israeli crimes, and that its only goal is to silence the media that exposes its crimes and attacks,rdquo; Mikati said, extending his deepest condolences to Al-Mayadeen news network and to the families of the two press martyrs.

