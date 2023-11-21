Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hezbollah in response to Israeli attack on Al-Mayadeen Crew: Martyrdom of fellow citizens will not go unanswered

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Hezbollah Media Relations decried on Tuesday a surge in Zionist aggression targeting Al-Mayadeen Channel, revealing a pattern of attacks against media professionals and civilians.

    The statement followed the tragic martyrdom of two esteemed colleagues, Al-Mayadeen reporter Farah Omar and photographer Rabie Al-Maamari, as a result of what the organization described as a treacherous crime by occupation forces.

    This incident adds to a string of attacks, including the assassination of journalist Issam al-Abdullah, the shooting of a media convoy in Yaroun, and the killing of numerous journalists in Gaza, alongside the destruction of their headquarters by Israeli forces. Hezbollah emphasizes the crucial role played by the media in exposing the enemyrsquo;s actions, shedding light on its crimes against civilians, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

    Hezbollah Media Relations vehemently condemns the heinous crime, extending deepest condolences to colleagues at Al-Mayadeen Channel and the families of the two martyrs, asserting that this aggression and the accompanying martyrdom of fellow citizens will not go unanswered.

