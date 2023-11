NNA – Kataeb Leader, Samy Gemayel, on Tuesday recalled his late brother, Minister Pierre Gemayel, on his 17th assassination anniversary.

quot;In every difficulty, at every challenge, just looking at your image is enough to give us a dose of hope. The sacrifice you offered alongside our fallen heroes is a commitment that a nation, one that Lebanese people take pride in, cannot afford to forsake,rdquo; Gemayel wrote on ldquo;Xrdquo; platform.

=========R.H.

