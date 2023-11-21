Group of Muslim countries to push for Gaza ceasefire -Turkish source

NNA -nbsp;A newly formed group made up of senior officials from several Muslim countries will visit the United Nations Security Council#39;s five permanent members and others to urge an immediate ceasefire innbsp;Gaza, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Tuesday.

The group was formed earlier this month at a summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. It includes foreign ministers and representatives from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Palestinian Authority, as well as the OIC Secretary General.

The source said the group had started talking with the permanent U.N. Security Council members – the United States, China, Russia, Britain, and France – with a visit to Beijing on Monday, and would also visit other countries.

quot;The primary goal of the contact group is for a ceasefire to be announced as soon as possible and for humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza,quot; the source said.

quot;As an end goal, (the group) aims to contribute to the two-state solution within the framework of internationally accepted parameters; to Palestinians living in their own country safely, with stability and prosperity,quot; the person said.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.