Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Group of Muslim countries to push for Gaza ceasefire -Turkish source

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A newly formed group made up of senior officials from several Muslim countries will visit the United Nations Security Council#39;s five permanent members and others to urge an immediate ceasefire innbsp;Gaza, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Tuesday.

    The group was formed earlier this month at a summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. It includes foreign ministers and representatives from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Palestinian Authority, as well as the OIC Secretary General.

    The source said the group had started talking with the permanent U.N. Security Council members – the United States, China, Russia, Britain, and France – with a visit to Beijing on Monday, and would also visit other countries.

    quot;The primary goal of the contact group is for a ceasefire to be announced as soon as possible and for humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza,quot; the source said.

    quot;As an end goal, (the group) aims to contribute to the two-state solution within the framework of internationally accepted parameters; to Palestinians living in their own country safely, with stability and prosperity,quot; the person said.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =======R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former Man United transfer flop looks unrecognisable… 24 years on from producing one of the Premier League’s biggest howlers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    European Original Content Spend Hits $23B, Driven By Streamers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, November 21, 2023 | Find Your Lowest Rate

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Former Man United transfer flop looks unrecognisable… 24 years on from producing one of the Premier League’s biggest howlers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    European Original Content Spend Hits $23B, Driven By Streamers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, November 21, 2023 | Find Your Lowest Rate

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    A Ukrainian soldier is claiming the world’s longest sniper kill, using a gun named ‘Horizon’s Lord’

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy