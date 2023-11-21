Harry and Meghan Bounce Back From Festive Humiliation With NHL Appearance

Derek Cain/Getty

Just hours after being brutally told via the media they were not welcome at the royal Christmas celebrations in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mainly smiles as they attended an NHL game in Canada.

Harry did the puck drop to start the face-off between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks, although Sharks captain Tomas Hertl had to tell him to get on with it after Harry spent too long smiling for the cameras.

Hertl told SJ Hockey Now: “I actually had to tell him because he’s holding it and smiling. I said, ‘It’s time to drop it.’”

