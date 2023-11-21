Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Harry and Meghan Bounce Back From Festive Humiliation With NHL Appearance

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Harry and Meghan Bounce Back From Festive Humiliation With NHL Appearance

    Derek Cain/Getty

    Just hours after being brutally told via the media they were not welcome at the royal Christmas celebrations in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mainly smiles as they attended an NHL game in Canada.

    Harry did the puck drop to start the face-off between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks, although Sharks captain Tomas Hertl had to tell him to get on with it after Harry spent too long smiling for the cameras.

    Hertl told SJ Hockey Now: “I actually had to tell him because he’s holding it and smiling. I said, ‘It’s time to drop it.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former Man United transfer flop looks unrecognisable… 24 years on from producing one of the Premier League’s biggest howlers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    European Original Content Spend Hits $23B, Driven By Streamers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, November 21, 2023 | Find Your Lowest Rate

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Former Man United transfer flop looks unrecognisable… 24 years on from producing one of the Premier League’s biggest howlers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    European Original Content Spend Hits $23B, Driven By Streamers

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, November 21, 2023 | Find Your Lowest Rate

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    A Ukrainian soldier is claiming the world’s longest sniper kill, using a gun named ‘Horizon’s Lord’

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy