    Manhunt Launched After 3 Shot Dead in Colorado Property Dispute

    Colorado authorities are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting three people Monday afternoon after an argument about property spiraled out of control.

    The incident in Custer County left two men and a woman dead, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies called to the scene in a wooded area at around 1 p.m. also found another woman who had been shot in the chest several times.

    That woman was airlifted to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, Sheriff Lloyd “Rich” Smith said at a Monday night news conference. A fifth person, described by KMGH-TV as a surveyor, had been with the group found close to the property line in a wooded area, Smith said, but they were able to escape.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

