Kate Middleton stuns in scarlet Catherine Walker coat with a statement bow as she and William arrive at Horse Guards Parade to welcome the South Korean President and his wife to the UK

Kate Middleton looked chic in a £3,000 red Catherine Walker coat as she joined her husband Prince William to meet the President of South Korea today.

Typically chic in appearance, the Princess of Wales, 41, wore her hair up and back and opted for natural makeup as she visited Horse Guards Parade after meeting Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

Opting for Gianvito Rossi shoes and a matching hat, Kate paid a subtle homage to the late queen, who was also a fan of colour-blocking.

The royal debuted the coat dress during her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021. She wore a black version of the same dress to Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the Catherine Walker coat

The King and Queen officially welcomed the President of South Korea to the United Kingdom today.

Tonight they will host a glittering state banquet in his honor at Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla welcome Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for the first state visit since the king’s coronation and the second of his reign.

The Prince and Princess of Wales played a key role in welcoming the President and First Lady to their hotel on Tuesday morning.

William and Kate will travel with Mr Yoon and Ms Kim to the welcome ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, where the King and Queen will be waiting for them.

A guard of honour, formed by the Scots Guards of Company F, will give a royal salute amid traditional pomp and pageantry and the King and Mr Yoon will inspect the troops on the parade ground.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their guests will then travel by horse-drawn carriage to the palace, before a private lunch and a tour of the Royal Collection exhibits in the Picture Gallery.

Later, Mr. Yoon will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey and deliver a speech at the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster to members of both houses of Parliament.

In the evening, 170 guests will gather for the banquet, usually a white tie and tiara affair, in the Palace’s sumptuous ballroom.

The King and Queen are expected to be joined by William, Kate and other members of the royal family, while Charles and Mr Yoon will give speeches.

Foreign ministers are also usually invited, meaning Chipping Norton’s new Lord Cameron is likely to return for dinner at the royal residence, reminiscent of his time as Prime Minister.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured) played a key role in greeting the President and First Lady at their hotel on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Yoon, 62, is a known fan of karaoke and in April sang a verse of one of his favorite songs, American Pie, at a White House dinner at the request of President Joe Biden during a state visit to the United States.

Mr Yoon and Ms Kim arrived quietly at Stansted Airport on Monday.

Before his trip, Yoon said the world was facing a “polycrisis” of multiple conflicts and threats to humanity.

He told the Daily Telegraph that wars in Ukraine and Israel, as well as growing tensions with Russia, North Korea and the South China Sea, had forced him to seek “very close security cooperation.” » with the West.

He reached a historic deal with the United States earlier this year to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

Yoon previously warned world leaders against possible cooperation between North Korea and Russia following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The king and South Korean president met last year while receiving heads of state and foreign official guests at the palace, on the eve of the late queen’s funeral.

Mr Yoon’s opponents accused him of being disrespectful during his trip to London after missing the opportunity to view the late queen’s coffin in state – something he blamed on heavy traffic.

Charles and Camilla will welcome Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on Tuesday for the first state visit since the king’s coronation.

Mr Yoon and Ms Kim arrive at Stansted Airport on Monday (PA)

He was also filmed swearing after a conversation with Mr Biden at the UN General Assembly the following week, with the footage going viral in his home country.

The king visited South Korea in November 1992.

As Prince of Wales, he made the tour with his then-wife Diana, Princess of Wales, but the couple were nicknamed “The Glums” for appearing uncomfortable together and a month later, it was announced that Charles and Diana were separating. .

On Wednesday, Mr Yoon will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street and will also meet Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.

This state visit follows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first visit during the King’s reign last fall.