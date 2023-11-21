Thursday, November 23, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Finance and Budget Committee convenes to follow up on state budget 2024 discussions.nbsp;

4:00nbsp;pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Ministry of Social Affairs and ABAAD launch the ldquo;National Standard Operating Procedures for Role-Based Violence in Lebanonrdquo;, with the support of the International Rescue Committee, the World Bank, the Trust Fund allocated to Lebanon, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the sponsorship and in the presence of Minister of Social Affairs, Dr. Hector El Hajjar, at the Phenicia Hotel – Ain Al Mraiseh.

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Arab Cultural Club opens the 65th Beirut Arab International Book Fair, under the patronage of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the lecture hall of the Seaside Arena – Beirut Waterfront.

