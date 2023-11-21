Alleged Israeli Strike on Reporters in Lebanon Takes Journalists’ Death Toll to 50

Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images
Two reporters working for a TV station in Lebanon were killed along with a third person Tuesday in an airstrike which the Lebanese prime minister blamed on Israel.
Al Mayadeen, the channel which employed the journalists, said the strike about a mile from the Israeli border had deliberately targeted the TV crew owing to the channel’s pro-Palestinian sympathies and its support for Iran’s regional military alliance.
Broadcaster NBN Lebanon quoted Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati as saying: “This attack proves once again that there are no limits to Israeli crimes, and that its goal is to silence the media that exposes its crimes and attacks.”