Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Alleged Israeli Strike on Reporters in Lebanon Takes Journalists’ Death Toll to 50

    Alleged Israeli Strike on Reporters in Lebanon Takes Journalists’ Death Toll to 50

    Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

    Two reporters working for a TV station in Lebanon were killed along with a third person Tuesday in an airstrike which the Lebanese prime minister blamed on Israel.

    Al Mayadeen, the channel which employed the journalists, said the strike about a mile from the Israeli border had deliberately targeted the TV crew owing to the channel’s pro-Palestinian sympathies and its support for Iran’s regional military alliance.

    Broadcaster NBN Lebanon quoted Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati as saying: “This attack proves once again that there are no limits to Israeli crimes, and that its goal is to silence the media that exposes its crimes and attacks.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

