Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    Neil Young Boycotts Elon Musk’s X, Calls for Mideast Peace

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Getty

    Neil Young says he is boycotting X, formerly known as Twitter, delivering a cryptic message to Elon Musk.

    In a statement on his website, the revered rocker wrote: “We are stopping all use of X that we can control. For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company.”

    Young did not say why he quitting the platform, but it comes as Musk is under fire for tweets blasted as antisemitic. The musician also included a graphic that said: “Teslas should fly flags of love—not hate.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

