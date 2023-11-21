United Airlines is introducing a free snack station on its newest planes

United Airlines planes at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines’ new Airbus A321neo will make its inaugural flight on November 30.The airline said it will include a new self-service snack station for passengers.JetBlue already offers a similar perk.

United Airlines says it will offer a free snack station on its newest aircraft.

The airline told Business Insider its new “Grab-N-Go” station will be set up for economy passengers on the Airbus A321neo, which is scheduled to make its inaugural United flight on November 30.

It means that hungry travelers won’t have to ask cabin crew for snacks. Although, the snack station will only open after the flight attendants complete the first round of the food and beverage service.

Water, That’s It bars, Undercover chocolate quinoa crisps, and a savory mix are among the complimentary items that will be on offer, United said. It added that they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and the selection will vary by flight distance.

The “Grab-N-Go” station will only be available on flights longer than 801 miles.

“This new offering is just the latest in United’s ongoing efforts to uplevel the customer experience for every customer, in every cabin,” the airline said in a statement shared with BI.

It’s a similar system to JetBlue‘s pantries, which let passengers take snacks and drinks from a stand in the galley, on medium and long-haul journeys.

United’s A321neo will also have inflight entertainment screens in every seat and Bluetooth connectivity.

The aircraft is a single-aisle narrowbody jet that’s pioneering the trend of sending smaller planes on longer flights. It has a range of 4,000 miles, which enables transatlantic flights that were previously limited to widebody jets.

