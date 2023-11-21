Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift trolled by the Philadelphia Eagles after Chiefs win with friendship bracelet post – while fans joke about her reaction to his costly fumble in the fourth quarter

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 21-17 on Monday night in a big NFL game

Travis Kelce’s fumble in the fourth quarter proved decisive moment

The Eagles wasted no time basking in the glory of their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, trolling Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on social media after the 21-17 win.

Philadelphia's official account on

The bracelet is a nod to Swift fandom, and Kelce tried to present Swift with a bracelet with his phone number after her show in Kansas City this year, but the attempt failed before the couple eventually got together.

Fans wasted no time in trolling Travis after the Chiefs star’s fumble proved a key moment in the loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

The narrow victory in Philadelphia marked the first time Jason Kelce defeated his brother Travis – and the Chiefs star had a moment to forget in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles pranked Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift by posting a friendship tape after beating the Chiefs in the NFL on Monday night, with the caption: “In our winning era”

Other fans joked about Swift’s reaction after Kelce’s fumble in a pivotal moment

Kelce had the ball knocked out of his hands by Eagles defensive back Bradley Roby

After making a catch, Kelce had the ball knocked out of his hands by Eagles defenseman Bradley Roby in the red zone.

While the Chiefs tight end still scored a touchdown on the play, the fumble proved crucial as his team led 17-14 at the time of the play.

And fans piled on to his woes on social media – with plenty of references to his girlfriend Taylor Swift too.

One shared a video of her from another Chiefs game, reacting with disappointment on a play, with the crying laughing emoji and the caption: “Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce’s fumble.”

Others joked about Kelce’s dip in form coinciding with Swift not being in the crowd.

One fan shared a video of an assistant at a fast food restaurant dropping drinks on the floor with the caption: “Travis Kelce when Taylor Swift isn’t in the crowd.”

Another fan wrote on X: “Maybe Travis Kelce should focus more on ball security and less on Tayler (sic) Swift.”

For his part, Kelce was visibly upset when speaking to the media after the loss, which now leaves the Chiefs at 7-3 for the season.

“I have to get better,” he said. ‘I’m not playing at the level I have in the past. I have to be better.

“The turnovers in the second half, the flags, it’s all fixable, we just have to do it.”

Kelce and the Chiefs are back in action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.