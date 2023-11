NNA – United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, on Tuesday said via X platform: ldquo;More civilians, including journalists, were killed today in South Lebanon. This must stop! Parties involved must adhere to their obligations. International law must be respected. Civilians must be protected.rdquo;

Riza ended his tweet with the following hashtag: #NotATarget

===========R.H.