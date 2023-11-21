Islamic Resistance retaliates against Al-Mayadeen Crew Attack: Israeli Military Intelligence Force Targeted

NNA – In an initial and swift response to thenbsp;targeted attacksnbsp;on journalists from Al-Mayadeen channel and the consequent loss of martyrs, including Reporter Farah Omar and Photographer Rabeirsquo; Al-Maamari, the Islamic Resistance took decisive action on Tuesday, 21-11-2023.

The resistance fighters targeted a force affiliated with Israeli military intelligence, identified as the lsquo;Military Assembly,rsquo; situated in a house on the outskirts of Al-Manara settlement.

Executing the operation with precision, two guided missiles were deployed, leading to casualties among its members.

