NNA – The Lebanese Press Club on Tuesday condemned the new Israeli crime that resulted in the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalist Farah Omar and her colleague, photographer Rabih Maamari.nbsp;

ldquo;The Press Club calls on international entities to exert pressure and take the necessary international legal steps to protect journalists and hold those who attack them accountable,rdquo; a statement issued by the press club said.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========