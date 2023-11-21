Girl Assaulted While at Nudist Club With Grandparents

AFP via Getty

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while visiting a “family-friendly” Minnesota nudist club with her grandparents, authorities say.

The crime came to light after the girl’s mother contacted police to report that a man had sent the teen text messages asking for explicit photos of her and her friends, according to the Star Tribune, citing a criminal complaint. The girl reportedly then said the man, identified as 69-year-old Steven Wicklund, had molested her while she was alone in a clubhouse at the Oakwood Club.

Wicklund is now charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No attorney was listed for him in court records. The teen has not been publicly identified.

