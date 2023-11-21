Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Girl Assaulted While at Nudist Club With Grandparents

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , ,
    Girl Assaulted While at Nudist Club With Grandparents

    AFP via Getty

    A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while visiting a “family-friendly” Minnesota nudist club with her grandparents, authorities say.

    The crime came to light after the girl’s mother contacted police to report that a man had sent the teen text messages asking for explicit photos of her and her friends, according to the Star Tribune, citing a criminal complaint. The girl reportedly then said the man, identified as 69-year-old Steven Wicklund, had molested her while she was alone in a clubhouse at the Oakwood Club.

    Wicklund is now charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No attorney was listed for him in court records. The teen has not been publicly identified.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Museum claims black women ‘more likely to die of the plague’ in medieval London because of ‘premodern structural racism’

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Taylor Swift fans say they suffered ‘second-degree burns’ at Brazilian concert where fan died in the heat: Scorching hot metal floors left audience members needing medical treatment

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks fall after extended rally as investors look to Fed minutes and Nvidia earnings

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Museum claims black women ‘more likely to die of the plague’ in medieval London because of ‘premodern structural racism’

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Taylor Swift fans say they suffered ‘second-degree burns’ at Brazilian concert where fan died in the heat: Scorching hot metal floors left audience members needing medical treatment

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks fall after extended rally as investors look to Fed minutes and Nvidia earnings

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    5 UPS workers shared the toughest parts of their jobs: ‘Sleeping on a truck four nights a week is rough’

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy