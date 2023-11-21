Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    New Hampshire Office of Israel-Based Company Hit With Paint, Windows Smashed

    Three protesters were arrested in New Hampshire on Monday after a demonstration at the offices of an Israel-based defense electronics company.

    Merrimack police were called to the Elbit Systems facility shortly before 8 a.m. after demonstrators blocked the entrance and several people climbed onto the roof. In a post on X, a group called Palestine Action US said its “actionists” who had taken to the roof were detained and linked the protest to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

    Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque said officers found that the front of the office had been tagged with red spray paint and the building’s windows had been smashed. At least one of the main doors to the lobby had also allegedly been locked up with anti-bicycle theft device.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

