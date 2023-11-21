Museum claims black women ‘more likely to die of the plague’ in medieval London because of ‘premodern structural racism’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A museum has claimed that black women in medieval London were more likely to die from the plague due to ‘pre-modern structural racism’.

What is now often called the Black Death killed millions of people in Europe and Asia between 1348 and 1350.

The new study, which fails to provide an estimate of the number of black people living in the capital during that period, examined the remains of just 145 individuals – from the time of a plague that killed almost half of the city’s 70,000 residents London killed.

The first recorded African resident of the capital was a man named Cornelius, who was in London in 1593. However, one of the researchers involved in the study claimed that England’s medieval capital was ‘a black London’.

The remains studied by researchers at the Museum of London and academics in the US came from three cemeteries in London, but only 49 of them actually died from the plague.

The study found that plague funerals included significantly more people of color and people of black African descent than non-plague funerals.

Nine plague victims appeared to be of African descent, while 40 appeared to have white European or Asian descent. Among the remains not buried by the plague, there were eight and 88, respectively.

The researchers examined data on bone and tooth changes on remains from three cemeteries: East Smithfield emergency plague cemetery, St Mary Graces and St Mary Spital.

They found that the likelihood of dying from the plague was greatest among people who were already facing significant hardship, such as the famines that hit England at the time.

The academics concluded that the higher death rates were the result of racism, pointing out that social and religious divisions at the time were based on origins, skin color and appearance.

The study was published in the journal Bioarchaeology International and was led by Dr Rebecca Redfern, senior curator of archeology at the Museum of London.

It was the first study to examine how racism affected a person’s risk of death during what was then known as the Great Pestilence.

The research will form the basis for exhibitions at the Museum of London’s new base in Smithfield, opening in 2026.

Scientists can determine the ancestry of individuals based on DNA from bones and teeth.

Chemicals in their teeth also point to where they grew up.

Experts can also use a method from forensic anthropology called macromorphoscopy to examine the facial bones and features of their skull to determine their ancestry.

Dr. Rebecca Redfearn, senior curator of archeology at the Museum of London, said: ‘We have no primary written sources from people of color and people of black African descent during the Great Pestilence of the 14th century, so archaeological research is essential to understand more. about their lives and experiences.

‘As with the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the social and economic environment played an important role in people’s health and this is most likely why we are finding more people of color and people of black African descent at plague funerals.’

Dr. Joseph Hefner, associate professor of anthropology at Michigan State University, said: ‘This research delves deep into previous thinking about population diversity in medieval England, based on primary sources.

‘Combining bioarchaeological methods and theory with forensic anthropological methods allows for a more nuanced analysis of these very important data.’

Professor Sharon DeWitte, a biological anthropologist at the University of Colorado, said: ‘This research not only adds to our knowledge of the biosocial factors that influenced the risks of mortality during medieval plague epidemics, it also shows that there is a deep history is of social marginalization that shapes health and vulnerability to disease in the human population.”

Dr. Dorothy Kim, an assistant professor of English at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, claimed that England’s capital in the Middle Ages was “a black London.”

She added: ‘The article outlines field-changing possibilities for new archival research and archaeological work.

‘In rethinking a multiracial English past, we must consider how race and anti-blackness were navigated/negotiated on a daily basis in the streets and cultural landscape of London.’

From skeletons from the East Smithfield Cemetery examined in an earlier study conducted by Dr. Redfearn, found that none of the plague victims of black African or mixed descent had been abused after death.

The experts could see that their bodies had been placed in the graves with ‘care and respect’.

However, examination of the remains of a woman of African descent revealed that she had osteoarthritis in her spine and a diseased shoulder joint.

Both conditions were caused by repetitive manual labor and likely caused pain, Dr. Redfearn and Dr. Hefner said in 2021.

The woman also had arthritis in her jawbone, meaning she could have experienced pain when eating and speaking.