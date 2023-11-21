UNIFIL’s Tenenti: Intentionally targeting journalists, civilians is a violation of international law that may amount to war crimes

LNNA – In relation to reports of Lebanese journalists killed by Israeli strike on 21 November, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told the National News Agancy that ldquo;UNIFIL is shocked and saddened to learn that a group of journalists was hit near Tayr Harfa, in south Lebanon.,rdquo; adding, ldquo;We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those killed.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;Intentionally targeting journalists and civilians is a violation of international law that may amount to war crimes.rdquo;

ldquo;We continue to urge all parties to respect their safety and avoid striking areas where they may be hurt or killed,rdquo; stressed Tenenti.

