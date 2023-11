The Daily Beast/Facebook

Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday that poet and New Yorker contributor Mosab Abu Toha has been released after being taken in for questioning.

“During IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, there was intelligence indicating of a number of interactions between several civilians and terror organizations inside the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The civilians, among them Mosab Abu Toha, were taken into questioning. After the questioning he was released.”

