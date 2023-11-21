Black Friday Away luggage deals 2023: Save 20% on every suitcase

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Away is one of our favorite luggage brands, and it’s currently offering 20% off its bags for Cyber Week — a rare deal.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend doesn’t officially kick off until November 24, 2023, but Away has already launched its Cyber Week sale with 20% off the popular retailer’s carry-ons and full-sized luggage. The current 20% off sale will stay the same throughout the entire deals event, Business Insider confirmed, so now is the time to shop before popular colorways and products sell out.

We’ve tested dozens of suitcase brands for our guide to the best luggage and Away remains a strong editor pick. We particularly like the brand’s bigger carry-on (currently 20% off for Black Friday) and named the aluminum version a top pick in our guide to the best carry-on bags. Check out our Away luggage review for more about what we love about these bags.

If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve highlighted some of the best Away luggage deals on our favorite products below. You can find more Black Friday deals in our roundup of markdowns and discounts that are continuously updated with bestselling favorites you don’t want to miss.

Shop all Black Friday deals from Away

Best Black Friday deals on Away luggage

Away Black Friday FAQs

What are the most popular Away luggage styles?

Away’s most popular luggage style is its popular Carry-On, known for its durability and thoughtful features like in-bag compression and laundry bag. The brand’s Packing Cubes are also quite popular, with one Insider reporter claiming that they’ve completely changed her packing routine for the better.

Should I get the Flex or regular Away suitcase?

We recommend the Flex for checked bags like the The Medium and The Large, since the expandable feature provides more packing space and still keeps the suitcases within the allowed dimensions for checked luggage. We recommend opting for the non-expandable versions of the brand’s carry-on bags, since the Flex feature can cause the bags to become too big for the overhead space.

Is Away or Monos better?

Both Away and Monos have certain perks, and truthfully, the “better” suitcase depends on your travel expectations. Monos is known for a more updated design and organizational structure — most notably the suitcases’ front pocket that perfectly fits a laptop. Meanwhile, Away is known for its consistency and thoughtful interior design. We’ll also be rounding up the best Black Friday Monos deals as we get closer to the event and will update this post with a link for comparison shopping.

Do Away bags still have a battery?

Away’s Carry-On and Bigger Carry-On bags used to have the option to add on an ejectable battery for charging items on the go. However, in late 2023, the brand redesigned the bags and no longer includes the feature. If you’re interested in a portable battery for travel, check out our guide to the best portable chargers and power banks.

