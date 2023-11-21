The Gentlemen FIRST LOOK: Theo James looks effortlessly suave alongside glamorous co-star Kaya Scodelario in gritty Netflix drama

<!–

Theo James looks effortlessly friendly in the first images released from Guy Ritchie’s Netflix adaptation of The Gentlemen.

The highly anticipated TV series will be set in the same world as the 2019 film version, but will feature an all-new cast of characters.

Theo plays fictional protagonist Eddie, who “inherits his father’s extensive estate only to discover” that it is a “pot empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson.”

He stars alongside Chanel Cresswell, Skins star Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Daniel Ings and Gaia Weiss.

In one image, Theo is dressed in a mustard yellow shirt and dark trousers as he enjoys a glass of wine in a study.

In another, his co-star Kaya looks fantastic in a dark blazer as he sports dark brown locks and heavy bangs.

In another image, Kaya walks next to a man in the rain, while Theo also looks concerned during a walk in the countryside.

In the series, a host of unsavory characters from the British criminal underworld want a piece of Eddie’s operation.

Determined to free his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to make the gangsters play their own game. But as he gets sucked into the world of crime, he begins to find a taste for it.

Speaking about the new production, Guy said: ‘The world of ‘The Gentlemen’ is a bit mine, I’m very happy that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it again.

“We look forward to bringing fans back to that world and introducing new characters and their stories, and I’m excited to do so with this extremely talented cast.”

In addition to creating the TV series adaptation, Guy will also direct the first two episodes.

The 2019 film starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding and Hugh Grant.

It proved to be a box office success, grossing just over $115 million against a reported budget of $22 million.

In the film version, Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew) was a drug lord trying to sell his profitable marijuana business to a dynasty of billionaires.

The Gentlemen will be released on Netflix in 2024.