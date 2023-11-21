Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Binance CEO Becomes Latest Kingpin to Fall With Guilty Plea

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , ,
    Binance CEO Becomes Latest Kingpin to Fall With Guilty Plea

    Costas Baltas/Reuters

    Just weeks after former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts, another titan of the industry is losing his throne.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty on Tuesday to “violating criminal U.S. anti-money laundering requirements.” It wasn’t immediately clear what sentence he may face, though the Journal reported that Zhao, known as CZ, will get to keep his majority stake in the business. He will cede his position as chief executive.

    Federal officials have spent months investigating the crypto exchange, which is the largest in the world. The company will pay a fine of more than $4 billion and plead guilty to a separate criminal count to bring that matter to rest, according to the report.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LIVE NOW: Pentagon Briefing With Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Here are the former Red Sox players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LIVE NOW: Pentagon Briefing With Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Here are the former Red Sox players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Leesa Black Friday deals 2023: Save up to $750, plus an exclusive discount for readers

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy