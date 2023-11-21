Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    ‘The Gilded Age’: The Petty Feud Between Turner and Russell Is TV’s Must-See Event

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    ‘The Gilded Age’: The Petty Feud Between Turner and Russell Is TV’s Must-See Event

    HBO

    It doesn’t matter if it is 19th-century or 21st-century New York: No one likes to be called a social climber—whether there is any truth in the statement. And while the outfits are equally attention-grabbing, the women of The Real Housewives of New York reboot could learn a thing or two about how to throw barbs at each other from rivals Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and Mrs. Winterton (Kelley Curran) on The Gilded Age.

    Whereas today’s reality stars have confessionals, Instagram, and reunions to fire off passive-aggressive missives, in Julian Fellowes’s gloriously melodramatic HBO series, nothing says making a splash quite like appearing in the society pages. Bertha hasn’t kept her ambition to headline New York society a secret, but the return of a former servant has rocked her world. That Bertha’s subsequent triumph is so public makes the side order of vengeance all the more delicious, demonstrating why The Gilded Age’s ongoing spat is this season’s must-see event.

    Bertha’s grudge against Mrs. Winterton is much deeper than her other quarrels this season, as the hot new young wife is better known to the audience as Bertha’s former lady’s maid, Turner—her first name is Enid, but to me, she will always be Turner. Both have a rags-to-riches narrative, though only one woman has tried to seduce the other’s husband.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LIVE NOW: Pentagon Briefing With Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Here are the former Red Sox players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LIVE NOW: Pentagon Briefing With Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Here are the former Red Sox players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Leesa Black Friday deals 2023: Save up to $750, plus an exclusive discount for readers

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy