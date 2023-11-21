Newsmax VP Chris Knowles is reported sexual harassment by at least two staffers and is ‘known to prey on the youngest female staffers’

Director Chris Knowles has been accused of sexual harassment by women

Employees claim that his behavior is treated as an ‘open secret’ within the network

Newsmax denies all allegations against the vice president of programming

Newsmax Vice President of Programming Chris Knowles has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, according to a new bombshell report.

Several staff members mentioned it Mediaite they have witnessed him sexually harassing employees and claim it is an “open secret” within the network that he is a predator.

“Knowles has been known to target the youngest female staffers, even those who report directly to him,” said a Newsmax producer.

One employee told the outlet she was a victim of his harassment and two others claimed they personally witnessed Knowles’ behavior.

“As a female staffer, I have been harassed by Knowles. This doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s a men’s club. They’ve known about this man for a long time. It hasn’t stopped him from doing what he does with the new girls,” a Newsmax employee said.

Newsmax Vice President of Programming Chris Knowles has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, with some staffers claiming that Knowles, who is married (wife Anastasia Trainor Knowles in photo), had a consensual affair with a female employee

Knowles joined Newsmax in 2019 as an executive producer and was promoted to his current role as vice president of programming in 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The network describes itself as “an independent news network with a conservative perspective.”

A Estimate indeed suggests that the annual salary for a vice president position at Newsmax is approximately $203,492, based on three employees, users, and past and current job postings on the website

He previously worked as an executive producer at Regional News Network and WPIX-TV.

The director also worked in various roles earlier in his career as a meteorologist, producer and reporter at Fox News, WPIX-TV, CNN and The Blaze.

Knowles (right) with his wife. Staffers alleged Knowles had an affair with a female employee

Sources told Mediaite that some of Knowles’ alleged harassment cases included distributing photos of a female subordinate’s cleavage around the office without her knowledge, and once asking another woman to take off her leather skirt.

Four sources told the newspaper that he was told to correct his behavior, but there were no consequences.

Other staffers alleged that Knowles, who is married to Anastasia Trainor Knowles, had an affair with a female employee.

A Newsmax producer said, “Knowles isn’t very good at hiding his tracks. I’ve seen him countless times at the mainstream bars after the late night news events were up close and physical with female staffers.

‘It’s not new. It’s been going on for a long time. Only the girls change when they leave. Christopher Knowles remains the constant.’

Knowles alleged that photos of a female subordinate’s cleavage were distributed throughout the office without her knowledge

Newsmax has denied all claims of sexual harassment by its vice president of programming.

However, one producer said: ‘I’m sure several HR claims have been made against Knowles for sexual harassment. I’m shocked they would say otherwise.”

A spokesperson for the network said: “Newsmax has never had a single complaint that Mr. Knowles engaged in sexually inappropriate activity with any employee, whether formal or informal. And based on our knowledge, we do not believe the comments you allege he made constituted sexual harassment.”